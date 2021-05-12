Enquire here

MoneyQuest National Conference 2023
Take Action!

MoneyQuest’s 2023 National Conference was jam-packed with insightful presentations from a star-studded line-up, including Chat GPT expert Dr. Michael Kollo, Boost Juice multi franchise owner Daniel Mesiti, author and motivational speaker Kaley Chu, and Olympic gold and silver medallist Brooke Hanson.

Money Quest Group’s high-flyers and rising stars for FY22/23 were celebrated at a dazzling Vegas-themed Awards Dinner, and there was also plenty of time to network with lender and business partners. All those in attendance left feeling inspired, energised, and ready to take action!

Check out our highlights video!

Why open a franchise?

Franchising can create many different business opportunities.

Add to that the support of a forward-thinking national brand such as MoneyQuest and the possibilities are endless.

Why Open a Franchise?

Franchise FAQs

First Steps

Why MoneyQuest?

At MoneyQuest you are part of a culture and environment that both empowers you and more importantly encourages you to grow your mortgage broking business.

Through our business model and extensive lender panel, you have the opportunity to provide your clients with numerous financial options. Take a quick look at what your MoneyQuest journey might look like.

Get to know
MoneyQuest

Who is MoneyQuest

MoneyQuest Values

MoneyQuest Experience

How MoneyQuest will support you.

Backed by one of the most experienced teams in the industry, we’ll help you build your
business, develop your brand, take control of your work-life balance and achieve your goals.

Social Media Marketing

Too busy for social media? We create and curate content to keep your social media channels buzzing. We even help you with a marketing plan!

Compliance Support

Our educative and consultative approach to compliance focuses on ongoing training to reduce the risk in your business.

Film Studio

Use our film studio to create high-quality videos, perfect for sharing online. We even help you with scripting and art direction!

Online Learning

Our online eAcademy portal consists of courses and webinars on everything from finance and compliance information, through to business management and software navigation. Franchise owners can access this content anytime, anywhere.

Team-Based
Training

We facilitate peer-based learning through national and state-based training sessions. These events encourage franchise owners to share their success stories and learn from one another.

Multiple Income
Streams

We help you to expand your service offering so that you can benefit from additional revenue streams and provide a variety of solutions to your clients, across residential and commercial lending, and asset finance (including car loans).

I.T. Support

IT not your thing? We’ve got you. Our IT team will manage desktop support and software testing, help with existing systems and infrastructure, and identify areas for better efficiencies.

Professional
Development

We provide mentoring, business coaching, professional development workshops, business planning support, and referral strategies to develop and enhance your skills and expertise.

Need more convincing?

At MoneyQuest you are a part of a culture and environment that both empowers you and more importantly encourages you to grow your business.
But don’t listen to us, hear from Jimmy, who spent years working for banks and always had an itch to run his own business.

Want to know more?

Do you have questions? We have answers! Book a time in to speak to Julian, our General Manager of Franchise Recruitment.

What do our clients think?

MoneyQuest Wollongong

Me and my partner are both casual teachers so finding a bank to back us was difficult,
but MoneyQuest helped us by talking to their banks and found us a great home loan.
We were able to compete in the market and buy our first family home thanks to them.

Matt - Google Review

MoneyQuest Mont Albert

I could not recommend Nick highly enough to anyone that is looking for a broker.
He went above and beyond to find us an amazing refinance deal and help get all our numbers in order.
His customer service and professionalism is second to none and we will definitely be using him for future projects.

Andy - Google Review

Meet our Franchise Owners

Looking for a little more freedom?

Interested in owning your own mortgage broking business but want
an alternative to the MoneyQuest brand?
Chat to us about Freedom.

Ready to take a leap?

